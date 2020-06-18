GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The following local residents have earned a degree from Arcadia University on Friday, May 15 in an online Grad-away-tion Commencement celebration.
* Mackenzie Hale, of Greensboro (27410), earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
* Bailey Dickerson, of Sophia (27350), earned a Bachelor of Arts in Global Media.
On the Arcadia 2020 Commencement website, graduates and their friends and family heard from Arcadia University President Ajay Nair, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jeff Rutenbeck, Arcadia University Board Chair Alison Aaron Madsen, Esq., '85, and U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean, one of Arcadia's 2020 Honorary Degree recipients. Dr. Nair conferred baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degrees and certificates to approximately 1,000 students in the pre-recorded ceremony.
"Graduates, you're clearly ready to rise to your next challenges and to change lives and improve the world through your personal and professional endeavors," said President Nair. "You should be proud of all that you've accomplished and excited to embark on this next phase of your life."
About Arcadia University
Arcadia University is a top-ranked private university in Greater Philadelphia and a national leader in study abroad and international education. The Institute of International Education named Arcadia University #1 in the nation for undergraduate students studying abroad for nine consecutive years (2010-18), while U.S. News & World Report ranks Arcadia among the top regional universities in the north. The University's Physical Therapy and Physician Assistant programs are nationally ranked in their respective categories by U.S. News & World Report. Arcadia University promises a distinctively global, integrative, and personal learning experience that prepares students to contribute and lead in a diverse and dynamic world. Visit arcadia.edu.
