Piedmont Environmental Alliance trains over 100 students in environmental debate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – On Friday, May 1st, Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) and Wake Debate will host the 5th Annual Environmental Debate Tournament for high school students in the Piedmont region using a virtual platform to maintain social distance. Students will debate both sides of the topic: Should North Carolina Require an All-Renewable Electric Grid?
Since the fall of 2019, PEA and Wake Debate have recruited and trained more than 100 students from 12 high schools in 6 counties to participate in the annual tournament, providing in-person and video support on topics like research, analysis and public speaking at no cost to students or schools. Research shows that students who participate in high school debate gain vital life skills and achieve higher levels of education throughout their lives.
The Annual Environmental Debate Tournament increases local access to this important extracurricular activity and helps build young leaders who care about and deeply understand environmental issues like climate change. Past participants in the tournament founded a student committee to advocate for sustainable energy use in local schools and developed a regional “Young Environmentalists,” group focused on environmental advocacy.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s virtual Environmental Debate Tournament will only include students from Atkins High School as other schools shifted priorities with distance learning. However, the preparation for the debate will have long-term impacts for all 100 student participants.
According to PEA Executive Director Jamie Maier, the Environmental Debate Tournament “creates leadership skills and prompts students to see many sides of complicated issues. Students are asked to dig deep into environmental topics and consider how policy and action might impact workers, people of color, low-income communities, and more. Students who participated in our training curriculum will be able to utilize the skills they learned to make local, environmental change in our community.”
Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) educates and empowers, builds community, and inspires action to create a healthier, more economically vibrant, and environmentally sustainable community. Based in Winston-Salem, NC, we focus on environmental education, community events, and local advocacy to build the leadership to achieve increased environmental awareness and sustainability practice. PEA engages over 8,000 people annually at the Piedmont Earth Day Fair, brings educational programming more than 3,500 students in 150+ Title I classrooms, and works with leaders in local neighborhoods to implement small-scale environmental projects. We are always seeking new ways to build a more sustainable community through partnerships and programs.
