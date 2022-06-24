Local High School Students Learn About Leadership at HPU

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 24, 2022 – More than 30 high school students from across the Triad built their leadership skills at the Youth Leadership Academy, which was funded and supported by High Point University. The High Point Police Department partnered with HPU to make this nine-day academy possible for the students.
“It’s giving me a good opportunity to see what situations other people are having to deal with, and how I can help after the leadership program is done,” said Ari Rosenlund, a high school senior. “I think it’s showing me strengths and weaknesses in myself as well. It’s allowing me to help the community and have a different perspective on life.”
The teenagers were selected for competitive spots in the program by HPPD school resource officers. The participants developed their leadership skills while completing service projects and activities at organizations around High Point and across the state. They also learned more about leadership from guest speakers from HPU, the police department and the community.
“The Youth Leadership Academy teaches students teamwork, leadership and how to use their time and talent to give back to their community,” said High Point School Resource Officer Joshua Mears, a leader for the academy. “We are thankful to be able to partner with High Point University to grow future leaders.”
The program included service projects at Open Door Ministries in High Point, Salvation Army of High Point, Habitat for Humanity and Brookdale Retirement Community. Students also visited High Point City Hall, Hanging Rock State Park, U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, High Point Fire Department and Washington Terrace Park.
“It is an honor to host the Youth Leadership Academy on HPU’s campus,” said Lyndsey Ayers, assistant vice president for university relations. “The students in this program have worked hard to achieve academic and personal success, and we know they are the leaders of tomorrow. We hope hosting this class on our campus helped foster the importance of leadership development and life skills for their futures.”
