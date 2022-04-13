Local group starts Spring push for agricultural equity

The nonprofit Island CultureZ is gradually chipping away at the East Winston food desert in which it is based, creating beneficial change through its many partners. “Power to the people is what we need,” said the group’s executive director, Michael Banner. “Yeah, that’s a fact.”
Island CultureZ is supported by Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) as part of its emphasis on health and wellness being key to rising from poverty. Banner and Marcus Hill, the Island CultureZ chairman, formed the group a few years ago to increase land and market access for economically marginalized communities, focusing on urban gardens, more accessible farmers’ markets, and other strategies.
Island CultureZ’s latest initiative, just in time for the Spring planting season, is the Grassroot Growers Cooperative. “We are working collectively to increase market viability, buying power, political and economic solidarity, shared wisdom, etc.,” Banner said. The local residents who will be working on the effort include Rosa Johnson, Brenda Taylor, Alice Roseboro, Carly Williams, Joy Williams, Victor Jones, Emanuel Hayden, and Josie Douthit. Toxic Free NC and the Land Loss Prevention Project are also involved.
This new push is sorely needed, especially as opportunists move in on the urban farming movement.
“Our cooperative is building on solidarity, a common space where we can generate resources from the soil,” Banner said. “We’re pulling in talent from East Winston and from all across the city, from different ‘islands’ or different communities that have been cut from different resources and opportunities. We’re building solidarity with them to close that loop to where we are the producers and the consumers. We already have locally owned stores within our network that stock our produce.
“We’ll be helping our partners with resources such as seeds and young volunteers who can help with planting. We’ll be doing marketing promotion and sponsoring trainings by experts in organic practices. We’ll be having healthy cooking demonstrations and community field days where people can come out and eat healthy food.”
The new initiative continues the innovative work of Island CultureZ. Last year, the group secured a $25,000 transportation grant from The Winston-Salem Foundation, a grant that affirms a new form of community mobilization. With the grant, the nonprofit has bought buses to provide transportation for youth to work at urban and rural farms. It’s timely for Island CultureZ and CSEM, whose research has helped drive public dialogue and action on public transportation.
Transportation problems figure heavily in equities in education, just as they do in inequities in food access, employment, and health care – all of which are barriers to upward economic mobility. CSEM aims to break down those barriers through research and engagement across communities, especially those of low resources.
The foundation noted that Island CultureZ’s “approach is strategic in proposing something that can be grown from a grassroots perspective and organically over time.”
Banner noted at the time: “No man or woman is an island to themselves, although it can get awfully lonely trying to carve out an existence with grassroots agriculture in the ruddy red clay landscape of Winston-Salem. With these buses, we are going to at last galvanize the movement so that we can employ camaraderie and popular education as we go about the business of re-branding ‘urban farming’ in Winston-Salem so that it better reflects our call for land reclamation and cooperative economics in building community resilience … Ours is really an organization that organically grew out of the food disparity in East Winston.”
The buses will help in the new initiative, built on community involvement.
Banner said: “The order of the day is power to the people.”
For more information, go to islandculturez.org.
