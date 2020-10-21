Winston-Salem, October 19, 2020 — On Sat., Nov.14, LEAD Girls of NC will bring together 150 middle/high school girls with local leaders and experts at this year’s LEAD Girls G.R.I.T. Expo to promote healthy self-confidence, mental health, financial wellness, restorative practices to improve decision making, leadership and communication skills. The Expo, hosted virtually via Microsoft Teams, will feature high-energy workshops and interactive presentations. After a year full of change and difficulties, this event will help girls and families in our community restore and reaffirm their abilities to cope with changes and come out of this time of uncertainty as leaders and innovators.
“LEAD Girls is dedicated to creating programs that have a lasting impact on girls’ lives, no matter the setting—from in-school programs, after school services, summer camp programs, and now the Girls Rising Expo,” said LEAD Girls founder and executive director, Joy Nelson Thomas. “Our goal is always to equip every girl with the skills and resources she needs to excel in her life.” This year’s expo is no exception, as it is the first time that LEAD is hosting their annual expo virtually.
This year’s speakers include opening speaker Dr. Spriggs, President at Forsyth Technical Community College, Dr. Angela Monell, Assistant Principal at Southwest Guilford High School, Amber Morris, Community Development Specialist at PNC, Rebekah Otallah, Pediatric Counselor at Waughtown Pediatrics, and Danielle Harper, Pediatric Counselor at Robinhood Pediatrics. The girls in attendance will rotate through 4 workshops each with a different focus. The workshops will facilitate conversations around self-confidence and “showing up,” mental health and coping mechanisms to deal with stress, financial wellness and goal setting, and restorative practices for maintaining healthy relationships and conflict resolution. During the midday break, there will be a live MixxedFit party with J.E.Y. which will include dancing and physical activity.
A final session for parents and guardians, Affecting with Affect, will focus on building stronger, healthier relationships through affective language and support skills to foster a more empathetic, reflective, restorative young lady with GRIT. Participants will receive all of the supplies they need to complete the virtual workshops prior to the event. LEAD staff has been strategically planning, with the advice of experts in their respective fields to create and shape an effective and impactful virtual environment to provide girls and their families with skills and information that will last them beyond this year. Registration and more information about the Girls Rising Expo is available online at leadgirls.org/expo
About LEAD Girls of NC
Learning Everyday Accomplishing Dreams (LEAD) Girls of NC, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping every girl thrive because every girl can. Founded in 2015, LEAD Girls works to create a world in which young girls become well-equipped, active leaders. LEAD programs focus specifically on the social, emotional and leadership development of at-risk middle-school girls in Winston-Salem. Since its inception, LEAD’s school-time and summer programs have served more than 400 girls, providing them with critical resources and skills that foster empowerment and confidence. The LEAD Girls G.R.I.T Expo is supported by Forsyth Technical Community College and more than two dozen local businesses and organizations. A full list of partners and supporters is available at leadgirls.org/expo
