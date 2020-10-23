EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 23, 2020) – The College of Education at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and Winston-Salem State University College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education will host a collaborative town hall addressing the mirrored implications of racial trauma and systematic oppression on educator and educator preparation programs. The virtual panel discussion will take place Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.m., with local guest leaders representing various sectors of education, including:
James Ford, moderator, executive director for Center for Racial Equity in Education; and North Carolina Board of Education member
Dr. Sharon Contreras – superintendent, Guilford County Schools
Dr. Paula Groves Price – dean, College of Education at N.C. A&T
Dr. Anthony Graham – provost, Winston-Salem State University; co-chairman of DRIVE Task Force
LaTanya Pattillos – teacher advisor to the Governor's Office; co-chairwoman of DRIVE Task Force
As historically black universities, A&T and WSSU have a unique opportunity and platform to offer expertise and engage in critical dialogue around strategies, policies and inquiries that dismantle systems of oppression and power as they exist in education and educator preparation programs.
The town hall will be a safe space specifically for teachers, teacher candidates, faculty and the community to voice, hear and learn strategies to promote anti-racism in teaching and learning environments.
The town hall will take place via Zoom webinar and is open to the public. Viewing is available at https://ncat.zoom.us/j/98933401924
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university, ranked number one among public HBCUs by U.S. News & World Report. It is a land-grant, doctoral high-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
