Local Charter School to Give Away $25,000 College Scholarship
HIGH POINT, N.C., November 1, 2021 – On Monday, November 1, as a part of celebrating a quarter century of serving the community, one lucky family will win a $25,000 College Scholarship for their student! Phoenix Academy, a public charter school in High Point, has entered students into a drawing for the college fund. Families with more than one child attending Phoenix Academy received an entry for each child.
The drawing will be held Monday morning at 10:00AM at 4191 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway High Point, NC 27265. The winning ticket will be drawn by a former Phoenix Academy student.
Why give away the scholarship? Kim Norcross, Superintendent of Phoenix Academy, says, “It has been a difficult couple of years. This is an opportunity to do something special for one of our families.” She continues, “This scholarship can be life changing.”
The scholarship giveaway is part of the ‘Three Keys to Success’ campaign at Phoenix Academy that touts community, stability, and academics. It starts with the first key of a small school feel that builds a sense of community. The second key is the stability that comes from the opportunity to stay at the same school from kindergarten through twelfth grade. The final key is solid academics that prepare each child for the future. The scholarship will enable one family to continue their child’s education at a college or university.
Students who had perfect attendance for the first 40 days of the semester were entered into the drawing.
