Local Charter School Helps Give Family a New Start
HIGH POINT, N.C., November 30, 2021 – Phoenix Academy, a public school of choice, will present one lucky family a check for $25,000 to go toward their child’s college fund on Tuesday, November 30. At 4:00PM at 4191 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway, High Point, NC 27265, a ceremonial giant check will be given to the Colon family of High Point.
When the Colon family moved to High Point they were looking for a new start. Their daycare center in Springfield, Massachusetts closed during the COVID pandemic, and they picked North Carolina as the place to start over.
At the beginning of the month the Colons received some life changing news… Their 3rd grader son, Sebastian, won a $25,000 college scholarship from Phoenix Academy. “We feel blessed that Sebastian won the scholarship,” says Luis Colon, Sebastian’s father.
Luis and his wife Grizel see the scholarship as a sign they made the right choice to move to North Carolina. “We decided to start a new beginning not knowing how it would go, but GOD always sets a route in life for each person, we believe this was Sebastian’s case. It was meant to happen for him,” says Luis.
The Colon’s selected Phoenix Academy because a family member was a student at the school. Luis explains why they keep their son attending Phoenix Academy, “We feel great with the way Phoenix pays attention to details, specifically how they see the potential in each kid.” He continues, “They push the kids to go beyond their capabilities, always pushing the kids to go the extra mile.”
The scholarship giveaway is part of Phoenix Academy celebrating a quarter century of serving the community. Phoenix Academy entered each of its students into a drawing for the college fund. Families with more than one child attending Phoenix Academy received an entry for each child.
The scholarship giveaway compliments the ‘Three Keys to Success’ campaign at Phoenix Academy that touts community, stability, and academics. It starts with the first key of a small school feel that builds a sense of community. The second key is the stability that comes from the opportunity to stay at the same school from kindergarten through twelfth grade. The final key is solid academics that prepare each child for the future. The scholarship will enable one family to continue their child’s education at a college or university
Students who had perfect attendance for the first 40 days of the semester were entered into the drawing. Sebastian Colon’s name was drawn!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.