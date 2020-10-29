First Private Business in Forsyth County to Offer EMT Certification Program
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (OCTOBER 29, 2020)—LifeStar Emergency Services, a private ambulance service based in Winston-Salem, has become a credentialed teaching institution and will offer the study requirements for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification beginning later this year. LifeStar will be the only private company in Forsyth County to provide the course requirements for EMT certification. The certification program will be called the LifeStar EMT Academy and will start November 30, 2020.
To work on an ambulance in North Carolina, employees must a hold a minimum certification level of Emergency Medical Technician. Officials at LifeStar said the demand for ambulance staffing has been on the rise for some time but the need has grown significantly during the pandemic. This is a national problem, not just a state and local one.
“Traditionally, in North Carolina, community colleges have been the primary provider of EMT certification training.” LifeStar Director Mike Hoots said. “The demand for EMS workers is so great that we felt it was necessary for LifeStar to join with other teaching institutions by providing the certification program—with the ultimate goal of bringing more individuals into the EMT field.”
“Our call volume for transportation services here at LifeStar has greatly increased in recent months,” he added. “We could add 25 EMTs right now at LifeStar alone, and the need is just as great across North Carolina. Many of those who attain EMT certification staff public and private ambulance services like LifeStar, but certification also can be a springboard to becoming a firefighter, nurse, or other medical professional. Many of our employees are college students seeking hands on clinical experiences required for to become physician assistant and go to medical school.”
A traditional EMT certification course at a community college usually takes four to five months. LifeStar’s program will prepare participants for certification under an accelerated program in approximately eight weeks by offering full day class sessions. LifeStar employs North Carolina Credentialed EMT Instructors with many years of experience. The cost to attend LifeStar’s EMT certification program is $390, which includes books and all classroom fees.
“We’re going to teach classes Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to achieve the approximate 256 hours of study required for EMT certification,” Hoots said. “There is no promise of a job at LifeStar after completing our EMT Academy. However, for those who do begin work at LifeStar, we will reimburse them for the cost of our study program after they have worked for us for six months.”
LifeStar’s first EMT certification training classes will begin November 30 and conclude around January 28, 2021. No classes will be taught the week of the Christmas holiday. LifeStar will accept up to 25 participants per session. Classes will be taught in person at LifeStar but with strict pandemic protocols in place.
For more information and to apply for enrollment in the LifeStar EMT Academy, please visit LifeStar911.com, email academy@lifestar911.com or call 336-722-LIFE. The deadline to apply for the program is November 7, 2020.
About LifeStar Emergency Services
Founded in 2009, LifeStar Emergency Services provides 911 and convalescent transportation in Forsyth and Stokes Counties. In addition, LifeStar provides convalescent transportation in Surry, Davidson, Orange, and Durham Counties. All LifeStar's EMTs have passed the EMT-Expanded Scope requirement to ensure Standard of Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.