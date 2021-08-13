HIGH POINT, N.C. (Aug. 13, 2021) – The High Point Public Library will host “Medicare Basics for Seniors” presented by Eric Moser on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 10 - 11 a.m. in the third-floor research classroom. Seniors will learn all about Medicare and how to correctly fill out the forms in this one-hour workshop.
This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call 1-877-595-7769
For more information, contact Librarian Mark Taylor at 336.883.3646 or mark.taylor@highpointnc.gov.
The High Point Public Library is a department of the City of High Point and is located at 901 North Main Street. High Point Public Library is committed to nurturing the joy of reading, sharing the power of knowledge, strengthening the sense of community and enhancing economic and cultural vitality.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.