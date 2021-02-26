GREENSBORO, NC (February 25, 2021) – In celebration of International Women’s Day, Greensboro Public Library is offering Writing the Body, a special online Benjamin Bards workshop from 4-6:30 pm, Monday, March 8. Facilitated by poets Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard, Writing the Body deals with how memory, truth, and poetry can move us towards healing.
Debra Kaufman is a poet and playwright who has published seven collections of poetry and several plays. Her newest collection of poems is God Shattered which was published in 2019. Melissa Hassard is a poet and the managing editor Sable Books Hybrid Publishing. She co-edited Red Sky: Poetry on the Global Epidemic of Violence Against Women in 2017.
Writers and non-writers alike are welcome to join the workshop. Interested participants can email kelsey.nation@greensboro-nc.gov and receive a link to Writing the Body Workshop. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
