GREENSBORO, NC (October 27, 2020) – The Greensboro Public Library is offering the21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge Learning Circlebeginning at 7 pm, Tuesday, November 10. To sign up for this free learning circle, please register online.
This social justice challenge is a four week program that encourages participants to spend 20 minutes a day over a 4 week period learning about social justice and racial equity. The program helps people build more effective habits around the topics of race, power, privilege and leadership.
This challenge will help participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice impact our community and will serve as a conduit to connect with one another and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination. Topics include voting, education, criminal justice reform, and public health. All perspectives are welcome.
A Learning Circle is a lightly facilitated group of learners coming together to achieve educational goals or explore a new topic. The concept was developed by Peer 2 Peer University, a non-profit organization and global community dedicated to creating equitable, empowering, and liberating alternatives to mainstream higher education.
The Greensboro Public Library is one of five grant recipients of the National Communication Association – Center for Communication, Community Collaboration, and Change through the UNCG Department of Communication Studies. The center seeks to facilitate partnerships with community-based organizations that create sustainable change for underrepresented and/or vulnerable communities through the production and application of communication-related scholarship and practice that lead to measurable outcomes for its community partners.
To learn more about the Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge email beth.sheffield@Greensboro-nc.gov. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
