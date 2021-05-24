High Point, N.C. (May 20, 2021) – The High Point Public Library is hosting a mental health awareness program virtually through Zoom on Wednesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. This free program will be provided by NAMI of NC.
The webinar presenter will be Gail Pruett, MSN, RN, administrative assistant at NAMI NC. Pruett has spent 50 years as a registered nurse, much of it concerned with mental health nursing as a staff nurse, clinical nurse specialist, administrator and educator.
This program comes at a time when the number of people looking for help with anxiety and depression has skyrocketed. Mental Health America reported that, from January to September 2020, 315,220 people were screened for anxiety, a 93 percent increase over the 2019 total number of anxiety screens. Additionally, 534,784 people took the depression screen, a 62 percent increase over the 2019 total number of depression screens.
To attend contact Maxine Days for access to the zoom link maxine.days@highPointnc.gov/ 336.883.3646.
The High Point Public Library is a department of the City of High Point and is located at 901 North Main Street. High Point Public Library is committed to nurturing the joy of reading, sharing the power of knowledge, strengthening the sense of community and enhancing economic and cultural vitality.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
