GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2023) – Celebrate National Jazz Appreciation and National Poetry Month with Jazz, Poetry and Paint at 7 pm, Friday, April 28 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Everyone is encouraged to express their creativity with an open mic event for poets, singers, and musicians while the audience creates artwork inspired by the music and poetry.
In the month of April National Jazz Month honors one of America’s earliest and iconic art forms. April is also National Poetry Month. During the month of April, millions of readers celebrate the importance of poetry in our culture and everyday lives.
Performers will sign-up at the door to participate in the open mic session. Canvases, paint, and other art supplies will be provided. Seating for this free event is limited, and registration is encouraged. To register or for more information about this program, call 336-335-5430 or email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
(0) comments
