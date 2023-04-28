HIGH POINT, N.C. (April 27, 2023) – The High Point Public Library will be hosting a two-part Black genealogy speaker series in June leading up to Juneteenth.
The first part of the series, “The True Story of Juneteenth—How Freedom Came to Texas & How We Celebrate,” will be held on Saturday, June 3, from 10-11 a.m. over Zoom. Registration is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcodOihrDojHNepFMnN05oOkBLjPYxuOVCJ.
The program will be presented by Sharon Gillins. Gillins’ background in instructional systems design and her passion for family history proved the perfect combination to prepare her to be a genealogy educator. During a 40-year career in post-secondary education, she was at the forefront of designing and delivering effective distance education courses. It was a natural step to use her career experience in the field of genealogy education. Over the past 20 years, Gillins has been a frequent presenter, in person and virtually, at regional conferences and national genealogical institutes. Her teaching topics emphasize strategies to research African American families in underutilized record groups that can lead to the discovery of enslaved ancestors and their historical journeys.
The second part of the series, “Juneteenth eXperience: Finding and Celebrating Your J19 Family,” will be on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon over Zoom. This workshop has limited capacity, so registration is required and can be completed at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkd-muqToiGNZoP0UW9_vWnzh-6ikbuqae.
This interactive workshop will be presented by Shamele Jordon. Jordon is a genealogist, producer, writer and lecturer, known for her work in the field of genealogy and historical research. She has received numerous accolades for her show “Genealogy Quick Start,” including Best Independent Producer, Instructional/Training award presented by Alliance for Community Media and the Learning Award Cammy presented by PhillyCAM. She was also a New Jersey State Library grant recipient, researching Civil War burials in Lawnside, N.J. Jordon has contributed to high-profile projects such as the PBS series “Oprah’s Roots: African American Lives I and II.” She serves on several advisory boards and organizations, including serving as the vice president of the Genealogical Society of Pennsylvania, advisory board member at the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research, University of Athens, Georgia, Advisory Board of the Family Reunion Institute, co-founder of Black Genealogy Experience, creator of Visualizing the Past, youth genealogy and former president of the African American Genealogy Group in Philadelphia.
For more information about this program series, contact Heritage Research Center Supervisor and High Point Museum Archivist Marcellaus Joiner at marcellaus.joiner@highpointnc.gov.
