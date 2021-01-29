Lewisville Elementary School moves to all remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and school administration at Lewisville Elementary have been informed of at least 11 self-reported cases of COVID-19 in individuals associated with Lewisville Elementary.
Students will move to remote learning and the school building will be closed to all students and staff until February 15. **It is important to note that February 15 through the 19 is scheduled to be a district wide remote learning week, so Lewisville students will not return to in-person learning until February 22.
School officials are working closely with the local health department to verify and track each case. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is still working to verify the cases and determine if this will constitute as an official cluster. WS/FCS continues to await further guidance from local health officials.
While it is believed that many of these cases are a result of community and/or family member exposure, the district is exercising extreme caution in making sure students and staff are not unintentionally exposed.
Our top priority is for the health and safety of each student and staff member. WS/FCS will move forward with efforts to ensure proper cleaning takes place and contact tracing continues to identify any potential exposures. The process to disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas in the school will begin immediately.
