Learning Hubs Relaunched
After seeing success with learning hubs during remote learning,
GCS launches hubs in 15 comprehensive high schools
Greensboro, N.C.– Guilford County Schools (GCS) is launching revamped learning hubs at all 15 comprehensive high schools throughout the district after seeing great success with learning hubs in the 2020-2021 school year.
“Following two disrupted school years, these learning hubs are an opportunity for students who have fallen behind to accelerate their learning in an individualized setting outside of traditional school hours with certified teachers,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras.
Students were selected for this opportunity based on risk factors for not graduating including multiple course failures, not passing End of Course tests, English Learners and Students with Disabilities. Students who reach 80% of their individual attendance goal will be eligible for a $200 stipend.
As of Oct. 25, nearly 1,900 students had signed up for learning hubs. Learning hubs will primarily take place after school from 4:30 – 6 p.m. with options for weekends and transportation will be provided.
The learning hubs are made possible through an $800,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. GCS was one of only six nationwide recipients of the grant through an invitation-only, nationwide competition. TNTP and the Center on Reinventing Public Education are the stewards and technical assistance partners for the project.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
