LEAD Girls and its outreach to at-risk girls is expanding to include two pilot programs in connection with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. When LEAD was established in 2015, a curriculum-based program was created that could aid girls from ages 9-18.
These new programs at Cook Literacy Model School and Carver High School are specifically researching the impact that LEAD Girls and its evidence based curriculum can have when girls have access to participate beyond the three years of middle school. This expansion is part of LEAD Girls three-year strategic plan with the results affecting their work for years to come.
LEAD Girls is equipping girls to confidently make thoughtful choices about their lives now, while helping them to learn how to foster a lifetime of smart, confident choices.
“Our middle school girls are reporting significant changes in their communication, ability to work with peers, and ability to exercise leadership and decision-making capabilities,” said Joy Nelson Thomas, Founder and Executive Director of LEAD Girls. “This is reflected through five years of research as well as in changes observed first hand in girls’ interactions with each other and adults during workshop sessions. Now is the time to explore LEAD Girls’ bigger footprint in the Winston-Salem community.”
“My experience at Cook Literacy Model School (CLMS) has shown that girls in 4th/5th grades are entering a critical time when building skills to resolve conflict is essential,” said Dr. Paula Wilkins, Principal of CLMS. “LEAD Girls is providing a system of support for girls to collaborate with each other, problem solve and engage in experiences that build strong cultural identities and a community of positive girls and women that help to lead the way for building skills for a lifetime. Since launching the LEAD Girls program at Cook [in February], it has become an opportunity that more Cook girls want to engage in and has become the weekly event - they will not miss. We need more of LEAD Girls’ support to continue to empower girls at CLMS!”
The four-year pilot program with 9th grade high school girls from Carver High School began in early March after long term planning with WS/FCS Board of Education Chair Malishai
Woodbury. This program will focus on leadership and social/emotional development workshops bi-weekly with 15 girls beginning in their freshman year and lasting through their senior year. These girls will be supported through an enrichment program that infuses literacy and social emotional learning, leadership development, intentional career & vocational exploration, and industry matched mentors.
“We are so excited to be partners with LEAD Girls at Carver High School,” said Carol Montague-Davis, Carver High School Principal. “This program will give our ladies an opportunity to grow in all aspects of their lives...social, emotional and physical as well as remind them of how important it is for them to give back to the community. What group of ladies doesn’t enjoy a time to sit and chat? LEAD Girls will provide this weekly opportunity for them to share with one another while improving their written and verbal skills with book discussions and journaling.”
“The Board of Education is committed to the students of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and their success,” said Chair Woodbury. “As a Carver High School graduate, I am happy to see this expansion of LEAD Girls into Carver and know that it will make an immediate impact on the participants.”
Learning Everyday Accomplishing Dreams (LEAD) Girls of NC was established in 2015 to give young low-income and at-risk girls facing multiple challenges in their lives a space to feel supported and to learn how to make choices to improve their lives into adulthood. Their mission is to provide the tools and resources through innovative leadership and personal development programming that girls need to become productive citizens and active leaders in our community. They work to achieve their mission through LEAD Girls workshops offered bi-weekly in-school (currently at Winston-Salem Prep, Wiley, and Mineral Springs Middle Schools) and in the community, one-day and week-long leadership and summer programs, and community service projects completed by our girls. In the spring of 2021, they expanded their outreach into Cook Literacy Model School and Carver High School with two pilot programs.
Please visit leadgirls.org for additional information.
