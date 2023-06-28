Lea Salonga, Tony-Winning Star of Miss Saigon and Voice of Disney’s Princess Jasmine and Mulan, Plays An Appalachian Summer Festival in Boone
The award-winning actress-singer performs Broadway classics, Disney favorites, and popular standards at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, Saturday, July 8 at 8pm!
BOONE, NC — Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, An Appalachian Summer Festival,presents multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga, Saturday, July 8 at 8pm. Renowned across the word for her perfect pitch, the Filipino native and star of stage and screen will perform an evening of Broadway classics, Disney favorites, and popular standards at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Standard tickets range from $25-$50; specially priced tickets of $15 are available for children 12 and younger. Purchase tickets in person at the Schaefer Center, online at AppSummer.org, or by calling 828-262-4046.
An Appalachian Summer Festival, which began June 24 and runs through July 29, is a five-week whirlwind presenting the best in music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts programming. Lea Salonga is part of this year’s lineup, which includes Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr., roots and blues musician John Oates, legendary bluesman Keb’ Mo’ with Americana chanteuse Allison Russell, and country star Darius Rucker. The festival also welcomes such artists as Dance Theatre of Harlem, Strings for Peace, Reduced Shakespeare Company, Vivian Howard, and more. For a complete schedule of events, visit AppSummer.org.
About Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga is revered across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World awards. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.”
Currently, Lea is starring on Broadway in the new biographical “disco pop” musical Here Lies Love — based on the concept music album by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim — about the life of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos. This fall, Salonga will headline Old Friends (alongside Bernadette Peters) on London’s West End. Lea stars in the first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (a reboot of the popular series) on HBO Max, after starring in the critically acclaimed musical-drama Yellow Rose. Lea can also be heard in the Netflix animated series Centaurworld and in FX’s animated series Little Demon. In August 2021, Lea released her single “Dream Again,” and in November, Lea Salonga: Live with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra from Sydney Opera House aired as part of Great Performances on PBS. A live album of the performance was subsequently released by Broadway Records.
On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show’s return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.
In late 2017, Lea released Bahaghari, an album of traditional Filipino songs. The album serves as a reflection of all the intricate and different languages found in the Philippines and aims to help preserve the island nation’s dynamic culture. Lea also released her live album “Blurred Lines” in the spring of 2017. The album was recorded during her sold-out run at Feinstein’s / 54Below the year before.
In the fall of 2015, Lea began her critically acclaimed run as Kei Kimura in the Broadway production of Allegiance. The musical, inspired and developed by legendary actor George Takei, tells the story of a Japanese American family forced into an internment camp during World War II. Lea garnered a Craig Noel nomination for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical for her performance in the Old Globe production and can be heard on the show’s original cast album. Following this, Lea made a guest appearance on the hit CW television show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
In 2010, she participated in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables to sold-out crowds at the UK’s O2 arena, having appeared as Eponine in the show’s 10th Anniversary concert. She also dazzled as the hauntingly tragic Grizabella in a limited run of CATS in her hometown of Manila. Lea also teamed up with legendary Grammy winner Patti Austin to perform the concert series “Heart and Soul” at venues throughout the United States.
In her 40-year career, Lea has performed for six Philippine presidents (from Ferdinand Marcos to Benigno S. Aquino III), four American Presidents (Joe Biden, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush), and for Diana, Princess of Wales and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She began her career as a child star in the Philippines, making her professional debut in 1978 at the age of seven in the musical The King and I. She went on to star in productions of Annie, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Fiddler on the Roof, The Rose Tattoo, The Sound of Music, The Goodbye Girl, Paper Moon, The Fantasticks and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, on Broadway, opposite Jose Llana.
An avid techie and gamer, Lea divides her time between Manila, Philippines, and the United States.
Tickets for An Appalachian Summer Festival
With ticket prices ranging from $15-$50, as well as several free events and discounts for students and App State faculty/staff, the festival offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets.Purchase at AppSummer.org, at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (733 Rivers Street, Boone), or by calling the festival box office at 828-262-4046.
About An Appalachian Summer Festival
Presented by Appalachian State University’s Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features a diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. Drawing an audience of 27,000 to the High Country each summer, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society.
