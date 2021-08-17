Former Wake Forest Museum of Anthropology has new name and location
(Winston-Salem, N.C. – August 17, 2021) –The community is invited to celebrate the grand reopening of the Timothy S.Y. Lam Museum of Anthropology at its new location on Wake Forest University’s Reynolda Campus.
The outdoor event will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. and include:
- A mock archaeological dig
- Lessons in Cherokee syllabary
- Paper basket weaving
- A selection of Day of the Dead crafts
- Live music and demonstrations from local musician Chris Pyle on the banjo
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available and guests are welcome to explore the museum’s new exhibits. Visitors to the Wake Forest campus are required to wear masks while indoors.
The Lam Museum, formerly The Wake Forest Museum of Anthropology, is located in Palmer Hall off Carroll Weathers Drive. Directions and parking information are available here.
For more information on the Lam Museum visit lammuseum.wfu.edu or email lammuseum@wfu.edu. On Facebook, Twitter & Instagram: @lammuseum
The museum is open to the public Tues.–Sat., 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
About the Lam Museum
In 2012, Wake Forest alumnus Timothy S. Y. Lam (’60) donated his collection of more than 500 pieces of Tang Dynasty Chinese ceramics to the Museum of Anthropology. The collection is the largest and most comprehensive group of artifacts in the United States from the Changsha kilns, an important archaeological site linked to the medieval Silk Roads.
This year, Mr. Lam’s family continued the spirit of his original gift. Ellen Lam, his wife, and their sons, Tim Jr. (’93) and Marcus (’98) created a new academic excellence fund for the Museum. The Wake Forest University Museum of Anthropology has been renamed the Timothy S. Y. Lam Museum of Anthropology in honor of Tim Sr. and the Lam family’s support of our mission.
More information on the Lam Family naming gift can be found here.
About Wake Forest University:
Wake Forest University combines the best traditions of a small liberal arts college with the resources of a large research university. Founded in 1834, the school is located in Winston-Salem, N.C. The University’s graduate school of arts and sciences, divinity school, and nationally ranked schools of law, medicine and business enrich our intellectual environment. Learn more about Wake Forest University at www.wfu.edu.
