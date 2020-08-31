HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 31, 2020 – If you have to work on Labor Day, which is observed this year on Monday, Sept. 7, you are not alone. In fact, millions of Americans will report to the office on this year’s holiday.
High Point University’s Dr. Joey Finkn (ABOVE), assistant professor of history, is available to discuss the history of the holiday including the founding of the holiday, Labor Day legislation and how the meaning of Labor Day has changed along with the American “working class” since the 1890s.
HPU’s Dr. Daniel Hall, chair and associate professor of economics, is available to discuss the benefits for employees who work on the holiday and how it’s a boost to local economies.
Founding of Labor Day
- According to the U.S. Department of Labor, on its 125th anniversary, there is still some doubt as to who first proposed the holiday for workers.
- Some records show that Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, was first in suggesting a day to honor workers.
- Many believe that Matthew Maguire, a machinist, founded the holiday. Recent research seems to support the contention that Maguire, later the secretary of Local 344 of the International Association of Machinists in Paterson, New Jersey, proposed the holiday in 1882 while serving as secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York.
- What is clear is that the Central Labor Union adopted a Labor Day proposal and appointed a committee to plan a demonstration and picnic in 1882 in New York City.
- On September 5, 1882, an estimated 10,000 American workers marched from City Hall to a park in uptown Manhattan. There were no federal laws for minimum wage or maximum hours, and many people worked six or seven days a week for 10 or 12 hours a day. Many marchers on Sept. 5 risked losing their jobs for participating in the one-day strike. While the demonstration provided a reprieve from a day of toil and there was a festive air, the marchers also carried signs that articulated their demands: an eight-hour workday, fair wages and an end to the use of convict labor and child labor.
Labor Day legislation
- The first governmental recognition for a “Labor Day” came through municipal ordinances passed in 1885 and 1886.
- The first state bill was introduced into the New York legislature, but Oregon was the first state to declare a Labor Day holiday on February 21, 1887.
- During 1887, four more states including Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York created the Labor Day holiday by legislative enactment.
- By the end of the decade, Connecticut, Nebraska and Pennsylvania had followed suit.
- By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday.
- Yet there was nothing easy or inevitable about achieving a nationally recognized Labor Day. Events in Chicago that year would capture national attention and push Congress and the president to support a national holiday for labor.
- In the summer of 1894, the Pullman Palace Car Company in Chicago lowered workers’ wages by nearly 30% but did not lower the rents and utilities they charged the workers for the company-owned houses. George Pullman, the company owner, refused to respond to workers’ complaints. Pullman workers went on strike, and other railway laborers boycotted Pullman cars in solidarity with them. The strike included tens of thousands of workers and paralyzed rail traffic in the Midwest. The federal government intervened to break up the strike, and President Cleveland ordered federal troops to Chicago, despite the Illinois governor’s objections. Strikers ignored the order to stand down, and hundreds of rail cars were derailed or damaged by strikers. Federal troops joined local police and state militia to drive protestors from the streets. By the time the strike ended, at least 13 people were killed.
- It was during this summer of conflict and crisis, on June 28, 1894, that President Grover Cleveland signed into law a bill that had been first introduced in Congress in August 1893, making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday in the U.S and its territories. Many historians agree that in the context of the events in Chicago, the move was probably meant as a conciliatory gesture to working-class voters.
- Across the country, working people and labor unions celebrated. While it would take more than 40 years for Congress to pass federal protections for American workers (the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938, which established a minimum wage, a forty-hour work week, and banned child labor), the achievement of a national holiday was a recognition of the struggles of working people and their contributions to America’s prosperity and strength.
Labor Day Meaning
- The meaning of the Labor Day holiday has changed along with the American ‘working class’ since the 1890s.
- Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the U.S.
Benefits to employees who work on Labor Day
- It is an economic boon to hourly employees because they usually get time and a half pay.
Benefits to those who do not work on Labor Day
- It is a fringe benefit to salaried employees who have Labor Day off.
- Regardless of employment status, if you are not working that day you can take advantage of retail and online Labor Day sales.
Economic impact of having a three-day weekend
- The COVID-19 pandemic will likely reduce and alter Labor Day travel and recreation.
- Many retailers will advertise a lot of sales to attract consumers into the stores.
- Historically, families view this as the last weekend in the summer they are traveling. Consumers are booking hotel rooms, airline tickets, renting cars, buying gas and eating in restaurants.
