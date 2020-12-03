WINSTON-SALEM, NC (DECEMBER 2, 2020)—Kris Porazzi Sorrells (C’96) has been named the Head of School at Salem Academy. Sorrells came to Salem Academy in 1998 to teach math and has served as Acting Head of School since June 2020. In addition to her role as Head of School, she will continue to teach math at Salem Academy.
“Kris has done an outstanding job leading Salem Academy since she stepped up to become Acting Head of School last summer,” Salem Academy and College Interim President Susan Henking said. “I’m pleased and thrilled that Kris accepted the offer to drop the ‘Acting’ role and become the Head of School for Salem Academy.
“Kris has deep roots at Salem as a graduate of Salem College and a proud mother of a Salem Academy alumna from the Class of 2018,” Henking said. “She has served as math teacher at the Academy for more than 20 years and has earned the wide respect and admiration of students, parents, alumnae, and her fellow faculty and staff alike. I’m also incredibly pleased that Kris will continue to teach math and will remain an advisor to Salem Academy’s award-winning robotics teams.”
“Salem has long been a special place for me. I came to Salem College as a student because of the institution’s long history and passion for educating females of all ages, and I returned as an Academy teacher because of my desire to help high school girls see the opportunities that are available to them,” Sorrells said. “I sent my daughter to Salem Academy because I saw firsthand how committed the faculty and staff are to educating and empowering girls as well as encouraging them to create new and unique pathways for their lives.”
Sorrells received a master’s degree in mathematics in 1998 from Wake Forest University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Salem College in 1996. During her time at Salem Academy, Sorrells has taught Algebra 2, Advanced Functions and Modeling, Pre-calculus, Calculus AB (Calculus 1), and Calculus BC (Calculus 2).
She is an active member of the Mathematics Association of America, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, and the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics. In addition to teaching, she was instrumental in creating Salem’s formidable robotics teams: The Sisters of the Motherboard and the Code Sisters. In 2017, the team competed in the First Tech Challenge World Championships and ranked in the top 3%. In addition, Sorrells created Salem’s week-long STEAM and Robotics & Coding summer camps for girls.
“I am confident that Kris will continue to take Salem Academy on a positive path into the future. Under her leadership, the Academy will remain true to its goal of providing a meaningful, robust education for girls and preparing them for college and life,” Henking added. “She also will be a strong leader for Salem Academy as we work as a team to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Salem in 2022.
