GREENSBORO, NC (January 21, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will provide some summer fun in February with a special kids activity kit, featuring games and crafts. The deadline to reserve a $10 kit is January 31. Register online.
“Each Summer in February activity kit includes items that will get your kids active outdoors or in touch with their crafty side,” said Youth Program Specialist Shelli Scott. The kits include Frisbees, kites, a decorate-your-own-wind-chime craft, sunglasses, and paddleball equipment. Families that register for the kit will be provided pickup options for the week of February 22-26.
For more information about the kits, contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov. For more socially distanced or virtual activities, visit Greensboro Online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.