KAY YOW CANCER FUND EMPOWERMENT TOUR COMING TO BENNETT COLLEGE
Greensboro, NC (February 2, 2022) – The Kay Yow Cancer Fund’s nationwide Empowerment Tour will make a virtual stop at Bennett College, this Friday, February 4. The Empowerment Tour was launched in the Fall 2021 by the Kay Yow Cancer Fund to educate, equip, and empower the next generation, to use their personal platforms in creating potentially lifesaving changes for women, especially women of color, on addressing and preventing cancer, with a focus on Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).
This collegiate presentation, in partnership with the Greensboro Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s’ Clubs, Inc. and Bennett College’s STEM Department, will deliver a galvanizing message directed towards impacting each students’ family, friends, and communities of influence by talking about the risks of delayed diagnoses, encouraging regular screenings, and dispelling common myths around cancer, especially TNBC. “Partnering with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund supports the Greensboro Club’s 46-year service initiative of raising cancer awareness in the community," commented Dr. Yardley Nelson Hunter, a Bennett Belle Alumna, as well as the Service Chairwoman of the Greensboro Club. “This is an important educational program as well as a call for action.”
The Kay Yow Cancer Fund has been a part of the fight against ALL cancers affecting women through funding of scientific research and programs that provide access to quality cancer healthcare for underserved women since it’s in inception in 2007. The Empowerment Tour is a continuation of the Fund’s work to provide greater access to healthcare through education.
“We are excited for the opportunity to share the message of the Empowerment Tour at Bennett College,” said Stephanie Glance, CEO of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. “The next generation wants to be a part of creating change that can truly help others. What better way to create change than by helping to dispel common cancer myths and encouraging women to prioritize their health? This has the potential to impact women and, by extension, families, while changing the narrative around cancer, especially Triple Negative Breast Cancer.”
About the Kay Yow Cancer Fund
The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was officially founded on December 3, 2007, from the vision of the organization’s namesake, Kay Yow, former NC State University head women’s basketball coach. Coach Yow was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 before succumbing to the disease on January 24, 2009. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to being a part of finding an answer in the fight against ALL women’s cancers through raising money for scientific research, assisting the underserved, and unifying people for a common cause. To date, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded $7.78 million in the fight against ALL cancer affecting women. For more information on the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, or to donate, please visit KayYow.com.
