HIGH POINT, N.C., March 30, 2023 – Superheroes of all ages suited up on High Point University’s campus on March 26 for the 10th annual Shamrock Superhero Dash to support services for the victims of child abuse. The 5K run/walk and 1K fun run event was co-hosted by Kappa Delta sorority and the Guild of Family Service of the Piedmont.
“Giving back to our community is one of the most important virtues that we can abide by,” said Parker Cannon, director of philanthropy and community service of Kappa Delta. “We could not have pulled off this successful event without the support of HPU, the community, students and our Kappa Delta sisters.”
The rainy weather didn’t stop participants from coming out and supporting the annual philanthropic run. The race was part of an ongoing campaign to raise funds and awareness for Family Service of the Piedmont’s programs and services for child victims of abuse, including domestic violence shelters, children’s advocacy centers, individual and family counseling and in-home therapy. In total, the sorority raised nearly $2,000 for the Guild of Family Service of the Piedmont.
“We are incredibly grateful for our long-standing relationship with High Point University’s Kappa Delta sorority, and admire their dedication to raising awareness and funds to prevent child abuse,” said Hali Kolhs, community engagement coordinator for Family Service of the Piedmont. “The Superhero Dash has a tremendous impact on Family Service of the Piedmont by helping fund lifesaving programs and services in the High Point Community.”
Participants were encouraged to dress up in superhero attire to run the course that veered throughout HPU’s campus. Members of Kappa Delta sorority were scattered across the course cheering on participants.
“Philanthropy is important to Kappa Delta because of the relationships, confidence and awareness that it brings to our philanthropy,” said Meredith Strause, student and president of Kappa Delta. “Through Family Service of the Piedmont, we are able to support children who experience traumatic events by hosting our annual Shamrock Superhero 5k to fundraise.”
The event also featured activities and attractions, including superhero Hawaiian shaved ice, face painting, a photo booth and more.
