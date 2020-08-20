Kaleideum North is reopening our Outdoor Science and Environmental Park in conjunction with a Harry Potter Night on August 29. The fun starts at 4 pm!
We're calling all wizards, muggles, and pranksters for a magical outdoor evening. Watch a Magical Science Potions presentation and take part in an Outdoor Scavenger Hunt that leads to a multitude of activities, including:
* Poly Potion Slime Time
* Harry Potter Glasses Making
* Wizarding Wand Creating
* Secret Message Map Design
In addition, you can Search for the Sorcerer's Stone, "Free Dobby" with a Sock Toss, and taste-test Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans (if you dare!). And if you find a golden Snitch, you might even win a prize!
You must register online for this special reopening of Kaleideum North's Outdoor Science and Environmental Park. $10 per member; $12 per non-member.
