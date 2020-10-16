WINSTON-SALEM, NC (October 15, 2020) —Kaleideum, Winston-Salem’s merged children’s museum and science center, is slowly returning to a new normal as it opens to the public on certain days and offers two fall family events.
The first is a Shrek Movie Night fundraiser, sponsored by Modern Automotive on Sunday, October 25, at The Drive at The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The gates open at 6 pm, and the movie starts at 7 pm. Tickets can be bought advance online. “We are excited to partner with Modern Automotive and The Drive for this safe, socially distanced event to kick off Halloween week and raise money for Kaleideum,” said Elizabeth Dampier, Kaleideum Executive Director. “Like many museums and small businesses throughout the country, Kaleideum was hit hard by the COVID-19 closures and loss of earned income, and we need financial support as we reopen in the best way to serve the children and families in our community.”
On Halloween itself, Kaleideum is hosting its yearly Truck & Treat BOOsted event in the Kaleideum North Outdoor Science and Environmental Park, located at 400 W Hanes Mill Road. Visitors will be able to trick-or-treat on the trail throughout the park, dance to DJ music, and participate in Halloween crafts and science activities. Tickets are $12 per person and are on sale online now. A Museums for All discount ($6 per person) is available for individuals with EBT cards on-site the day of the event.
Kaleideum North is currently offering Remote Learning & Enrichment for students during the week and open to the public on weekends: Saturdays 10 am-5 pm and Sundays 1-5 pm. Starting the week of November 1, the North location will be open on Wednesdays from 10 am to 4 pm and Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm. Kaleideum will also offer a Members-Only Hour from 9-10 am on Saturdays. “We have opened the North campus because it has the outdoor park area and is larger with plenty of space to be social distant,” Dampier said. “As we see how events unfold in the New Year, we will look at opening for longer hours and more days during the week, as well as what programs we can develop to serve students and families.”
###
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with a new mission — “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
