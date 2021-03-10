WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March XX, 2021) —Kaleideum, Winston-Salem’s interactive museum of arts, sciences, and exploration, announces a new partnership with Salem Montessori School along with plans to reopen the Kaleideum Downtown location, located at 390 S Liberty Street.
Kaleideum closed both Kaleideum Downtown and Kaleideum North last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once state and local governments deemed it safe, the museum opened Kaleideum North, located at 400 W Hanes Mill Road, four days a week while also offering remote learning and enrichment programs for the community. Starting Memorial Day weekend, both locations will be open seven days a week throughout the summer. In addition, the museum will run Camp Kaleideum at both locations with day camps for ages 3-rising 1st graders Kaleideum Downtown and day camps for rising K-7th graders at Kaleideum North.
At the end of August, Kaleideum Downtown will become a second site for Salem Montessori School, a growing private school that was in need of additional space for its elementary school program. During the school year, Salem Montessori will have exclusive use of the Kaleideum Downtown premises during the week, giving Kaleideum the flexibility to open the downtown location on the weekends.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this option to our Salem Montessori families while supporting this wonderful community resource,” said Salem Montessori Head of School Julie Smith. “Kaleideum provides an engaging, lively space with ample parking, a safe drop off area, and use of outdoor space behind the depot building. The drive time between Kaleideum and our preschool program at Home Moravian Church is less than two minutes, making it easy for families to drop off children at both locations. Additionally, by using the greenway sidewalk, we can access our current playgrounds and all of the spaces in Old Salem.”
Kaleideum’s Summer Hours (May 29-August 23):
Mondays: 10 am-1 pm Members Only
Tuesdays-Saturdays: 10 am-5 pm
Sundays: 1-5 pm
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with a new mission — “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
