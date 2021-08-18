Junior Achievement programs are more important now than ever
(GREENSBORO, N.C.) August 16, 2021 – The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation has awarded Junior Achievement of the Triad a $150,000 grant. This strategic partnership will fund kindergarten through fifth grade programs in Randolph and Guilford Counties.
Junior Achievement’s purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Junior Achievement’s programs, in the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st century.
Young people will participate in JA programming annually from kindergarten through eighth grade. Students will learn how business ownership works, prepare for the jobs of the future, and develop the skills to grow up to be financially successful adults. This successive learning approach helps consistently build "I can" beliefs and mindsets early in life, equipping them to confidently overcome life's obstacles.
This funding will serve as a catalyst for JA to continue to strive toward reaching all 100,000 K- 8th grade students in a five-county service area with essential life skills training delivered by volunteer role models.
About The Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation
Edward M. Armfield, Sr. was a native of Asheboro and lived in Greensboro until his death in 1999. He was the founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Armtex, Inc., a textile company based in Surry County, and at the time of his death he owned and operated TWP, Inc., a textile brokerage firm. The foundation that bears his name was organized in 1999 to make gifts in Surry, Randolph, and Guilford counties. Education is the primary focus of the Foundation. Additional areas of interest include programs for children and youth, efforts to reduce poverty, and enhancement of parks, recreation, and the quality of life.
About Junior Achievement of the Triad
Junior Achievement of the Triad (JA) is a for impact organization dedicated to empowering young people to believe in themselves and own their economic success. Junior Achievement is preparing the future workforce that is vital to our region’s success in the global economy. To ensure education and workforce development efforts fulfill the future needs of the community, JA is leveraging our expertise in collaboration with local school and business partners. JA’s focus is reaching 35,000 K-8th grade students in the Triad annually by 2023 by delivering programs that align with industry needs, building awareness around the diverse career opportunities in the Triad and focusing on entrepreneurship to expand the culture of innovation.
