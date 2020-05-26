J U N E 2 0 2 0
All times are EST and will be virtual events
Bookmarks Presents Ishmael Beah
Wednesday, June 3 7:00 pm
Join us for a discussion with New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Ishmael Beah as he talks about his newest novel, Little Family. Little Family is our May Signed First Editions Club selection. Members of the club will receive free entry to this event. We encourage those who are not in the club to purchase a copy of Little Family, or make a donation to Bookmarks. We will send the link to join the event a few days prior to June 3 to all who have purchased or made contributions via the website or phone orders. If you have questions, please email staff@bookmarksnc.org. Complete details at: bookmarksnc.org/event/bookmarks-presents-ishmael-beah-virtual-event
Kids Writing Workshop with Rebecca Siegel
Friday, June 5 2:00 pm
Recommended for ages 8+
Join us for a writing workshop exclusively for kids! Recommended for ages 8 and up, Rebecca will talk to kids about the importance of research as she has written history books for children: Mayflower: The Ship that Started a Nation, and To Fly Among the Stars: The Hidden Story of the Fight for Women Astronauts, recently published by Scholastic. This workshop will be approximately one hour in length. You will need paper and a writing utensil. This is a free workshop but attendees are encouraged to purchase a copy of To Fly Among the Stars. Everyone who purchases a copy of the book and attends the workshop will be entered to win a prize pack from Bookmarks. Complete details at: bookmarksnc.org/event/writing-workshop-kids-rebecca-siegel
Let’s Talk Historical Fiction with TaraShea Nesbit
Monday, June 8 7:00 pm
Join us for a discussion about historical fiction! Floor Manager, Kate, will be in conversation with TaraShea about her new book, Beheld, and about the genre. This is a pay-what-you-can event. Beheld is one of the Most Anticipated Books of 2020. From the bestselling author of The Wives of Los Alamos comes the riveting story of a stranger's arrival in the fledgling colony of Plymouth, Massachusetts-and a crime that shakes the divided community to its core. Complete details at: bookmarksnc.org/event/lets-talk-historical-fiction-tarashea-nesbit
Teen Advisory Council (TAC)
Wednesday, June 10 | 6:30 pm
Any high school age students are encouraged to join our Teen Advisory Council (TAC). This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm at Bookmarks. They discuss books and help plan events for teens at Bookmarks. They often introduce authors at events and have advanced access to new and upcoming books. If interested, email Ashley at youth@bookmarksnc.org for more information
BTHVN Rocks Book Club
Thursday, June 11 | 12:00 pm
We're all familiar with the image of a fierce and scowling Beethoven, struggling doggedly to overcome his rapidly progressing deafness. That Beethoven continued to play and compose for more than a decade after he lost his hearing is often seen as an act of superhuman heroism. But the truth is that Beethoven's response to his deafness was entirely human. And by demystifying what he did, we can learn a great deal about Beethoven's music. Join us as we discuss Robin Wallace’s illuminating biography, Hearing Beethoven: A Story of Musical Loss and Discovery. Complete details at: bookmarksnc.org/event/bthvn-rocks-ws-book-club
Book Buzz Book Club
Thursday, June 11 | 6:30 pm
Join us to discuss One Foot in Eden by Ron Rash. All are welcome to join by e-mailing info@bookmarksnc.org.
Summer Book Club Social
Monday, June 15 | 7:00 pm
We are thrilled to have Random House Publishers with us for our Summer Book Club Social. Sherry & Julie from Random House will share forthcoming releases, recently published titles, and older favorites that are perfect picks for book clubs this summer. Attendees will receive free advanced reading copies and other giveaways. Complete details and ticket info at: bookmarksnc.org/event/summer-book-club-social-random-house
Summer Reading Kick Off
Saturday, June 20 | 10:00 am
Join us to kick off our summer reading program. Join the Speech Bus for a special storytime and illustrator Kyle Webster as he leads you on a drawing exercise. Details on the program at bookmarksnc.org/summer-reading.
Lit/Flix Book & Film Discussion
Tuesday, June 23 | 6:30 pm
Stream the new film “Shirley” starring Elisabeth Moss beginning June 5th and read the book the film is based on, Shirley by Susan Scarf Merrell. Then join us on June 23rd to discuss both! Register at info@bookmarksnc.org. Details about the film at aperturecinema.com.
Romance Book Club
Thursday, June 25 | 6:30 pm
Join us to discuss Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev. Sonali will join us virtually for this discussion and we will have a fun cooking element to the event! All are welcome to join by e-mailing kate@bookmarksnc.org.
Frances Mayes & A Tour of Italy
Friday, June 19 | 6:00 pm
Frances Mayes will join us for a virtual event along with co-writer Ondine Cohane. They will share their new book from National Geographic, Always Italy, a lush guide, featuring more than 350 photographs from National Geographic. The book showcases the best Italy has to offer from the perspective of two women who have spent their lives reveling in its unique joys. Though we cannot travel to Italy right now, we can do the next best thing and visit North Carolina’s Raffaldini Vineyards virtually! The second part of this event will feature Barbara Raffaldini, the vineyards co-owner and Bookmarks Board President, as she leads us on a virtual guided tour. Attendees are encouraged to purchase Always Italy, Mayes’ paperback release of Women in Sunlight, or make a donation to Bookmarks. Details and ticket information: bookmarksnc.org/event/salud-always-italy-home-frances-mayes. Ticketed event.
New Adventures Book Club
Saturday, June 27 6:00 pm
Want to try something new, but aren't sure where to start? Many readers are looking for a comfortable book to help them ease into a new genre or new type of reading. Sometimes it is hard to make that choice on your own. Our New Adventures Book Club will help introduce readers to new genres each month by selecting welcoming "first reads" into new genres. This will be a virtual book club and following the initial meetings, the books will be selected by the whole group. This book club will be led by Bookmarks' Bookseller Cat. June’s book is Furyborn by Claire Legrand. All are welcome to join by e-mailing staff@bookmarksnc.org.
LGBTQ Book Club
Sunday, June 28 | 4:00 pm
Join us to discuss What is Not Yours is Not Yours by Helen Oyeyemi. All are welcome. E-mail info@bookmarksnc.org to sign up.
Book Trivia
Monday, June 29 | 7:00 pm
Join us for our monthly book trivia with Caleb! Now on Youtube live.
Bookmarks Book Club
Tuesday, June 30 | 6:30 pm
Join us to discuss The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. All are welcome. Questions: email Jamie@bookmarksnc.org.
