Jonkonnu Program at Charlotte Museum of History
NEW BERN, NC—December 9, Tryon Palace will be participating in a program with the Charlotte Museum of History on Jonkonnu, one of North Carolina’s most unique Christmas celebrations.
During the 1800’s, enslaved Jamaican and African people in North Carolina celebrated Jonkonnu, one night of freedom during the Christmas holiday season when they could express their religious and cultural traditions. Join Tryon Palace’s Sharon Bryant (African American Outreach Coordinator) and Keith McClease (Tryon Palace Gardens Director and Jonkonnu Lead Drummer) for this free lunchtime program.
This program will be on the Charlotte Museum of History’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Registration is not required, but for reminder emails, sign up at www.charlottemuseum.org/events. A recording will be available after the event.
Join Tryon Palace on December 11, and 18, for their annual Candlelight celebration when the Jonkonnu performance. For tickets and information, www.tryonpalace.org/candlelight
