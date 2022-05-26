Join Us at Reynolda House for Fun and Art-Filled Family First Workshops
Creative Exploration Sessions Held the First Sunday of Every Month
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 26, 2022)—Reynolda House Museum of American Art invites elementary school-aged children and an accompanying adult to enjoy hands-on creative exploration during the Museum’s Family First workshops. Workshops are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month. Each month, the art projects will change to align with the Museum’s current collections and exhibitions.
The next event is slated for June 5, 2022 when attendees will “take flight” above Reynolda’s front lawn. Participants will have the opportunity to build a multitude of paper airplane designs and see which is the best for soaring to new heights. Advanced registration is required and is $30 for not-yet-member and child pair and $24 for Museum member and child pair.
To register for the June 5 event please visit reynolda.org/visit/calendar.
To learn more about future Family First Workshops, visit reynolda.org/learn for updates and new information on upcoming activities.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.