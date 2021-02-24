HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 – Bestselling author and internationally renowned leadership expert Dr. John C. Maxwell has joined High Point University as Executive Coach in Residence.
TOP PHOTO: Maxwell has previously visited HPU’s campus to meet students and participate in a UNC-TV public television interview with HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein.
Maxwell is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, speaker and pastor who has sold more than 31 million books in 50 languages. He joins a team of global leaders and change agents who serve as Faculty In Residence at HPU, including Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence; Netflix Co-founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; ABC News’ “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts, HPU’s Journalist in Residence; famed actor, producer and television presenter Dean Cain, HPU’s Actor in Residence; and many others. Click here to view a full list.
As the founder of The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, EQUIP and The John Maxwell Foundation, Maxwell has trained more than five million leaders globally. He speaks each year to Fortune 500 companies, presidents of nations and many of the world's top business leaders. In 2015, he reached the milestone of having trained leaders from every nation of the world. He is also a recipient of the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network.
Five of Maxwell’s books, “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership,” “The 360-Degree Leader,” “Developing the Leader Within You,” “Developing the Leaders Around You,” and “The 21 Indispensable Qualities of a Leader” have each sold over a million copies.
When Maxwell previously visited HPU in 2015, he joined Qubein, fellow leadership expert, on the stage of the Hayworth Fine Arts Center for a UNC-TV public television interview that aired statewide. Maxwell also met with HPU students that day. He will continue to impart his decades of global experience to HPU students in this new role.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.