HIGH POINT, NC – The Lao Tizer Band headlines the first livestream concert presented by The Friends of John Coltrane, Inc. and the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival. This inaugural livestream broadcast will feature material from the group’s latest Billboard Jazz Top 10 release, Songs From The Swinghouse, in addition to a tribute to John Coltrane.
Michelle Coltrane, step-daughter of the jazz saxophonist and icon, will perform as a special guest. The concert will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 14, 2020 on Facebook Live and on the festival’s YouTube channel .
coltranejazzfest.com
Tizer is a pianist, keyboardist and composer who has played with Special EFX and Down to the Bone. His group features GRAMMY Award winning saxophonist, Eric Marienthal, known for his association with TheRippingtons and Chick Corea and Karen Briggs, who emerged as a leading contemporary violinist through her work withYanni, Diana Ross and Stanley Clarke.
Vocalist Tita Hutchison, percussionist Munyungo Jackson,GRAMMY Awardwinning drummer, Gene Coye and GRAMMY nominated bassist, Ric Fierabracci complete the band roster.
The free event will honor the seven winners of the 2020 Student Instrument Contest who lost the chance to receive their prizes on stage when the festival was postponed until 2021. Viewers will be encouraged during the broadcast to make donations to help financially support the "instrument donation initiative".
The contest offers North Carolina middle and high school student musicians an opportunity to win a brand new instrument by writing an essay that expresses their need and the importance of music in their lives.
To date almost 100 instruments have been awarded to aspiring student musicians at a retail value of over $135,000 by the Friends of John Coltrane, Inc, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 designated organization.
Sponsors of the livestream broadcast are Ralph Lauren, Visit High Point, the Drive High Point Foundation, Guilford County and KHS America, Inc. an instrument manufacturer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.