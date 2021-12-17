January
Saturday, Jan. 8
Historical Park Closed
Historical Park will be closed for annual staff training.
Saturdays, Jan. 15, 22, 29, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Wednesday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m.
High Point Historical Society presents: High Point University and the Furniture Industry
The High Point Historical Society will host Dr. Richard R. Bennington, author of High Point University and the Furniture Industry. Bennington will discuss the history of the dynamic partnership between the High Point Furniture Market and High Point University and the impact that real-world exposure has had on the students and the industry by providing stories of several High Point University graduates who are successfully employed in various positions throughout the furniture business.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bread & Butter
Come see our costumed interpreters bake bread and make butter in the Hoggatt House. All ages welcome. Free to the public. Drop-in.
Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Let’s Craft! Pick 2 in Little Red Schoolhouse
Did you miss one of the last Saturdays in the Little Red Schoolhouse? Sad that you can’t craft that one craft you really wanted to? Well, we have some left over for you to choose to make! Come pick 2 of the past crafts to enjoy: Make your own Toolkit, Flowers, Lanterns, and more!
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
