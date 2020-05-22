Amelia Irvin, of Jamestown, N.C., is a recipient of the Meredith Legacy Scholarship, one of the top academic awards at Meredith College in Raleigh, N.C.
Irvin is a senior at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, N.C., plans to enroll in Meredith’s Dual Degree Engineering Program, with majors in mathematics and computer science. Her activities include FIRST Robotics competitions, serving as a peer mentor and computer programming/aviation session leader for the Greensboro chapter of American Association of University Women, student pilot training at Piedmont Flight Training, marching band commanding officer, She is also a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient and a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church Flute Choir.
The recipients of The Meredith Legacy Scholarship, a full, four-year scholarship, is selected based on merit, including superior standardized test scores, academic achievement, high school and community leadership ability, and strong communication skills. Established and funded by Meredith College alumnae, the Meredith Legacy Scholarship is the highest honor available to entering freshmen at Meredith. Additional benefits of the Meredith Legacy Scholarship include international study, leadership training, enrichment programs and mentoring.
About Meredith College:
Chartered in 1891, Meredith College opened with just over 200 women. Today, our student body has grown to nearly 2,000, and includes men at the graduate level. Meredith challenges students to explore their interests, expand their skills, and build on their strengths. Our graduates go on to use their intellect and abilities to make a positive impact on the world. And U.S. News, The Princeton Review and Forbes.com have all included Meredith in their “Best Colleges” lists. At 129 years and counting, Meredith College is still going strong.
