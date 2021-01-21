Every young person deserves an opportunity to pursue their dreams, but not everyone gets the same access to resources they need.
That’s why Best Buy has created the Best Buy Scholars program, which provides college scholarships for diverse students. It’s part of Best Buys broader $44 million commitment to expand college prep and career opportunities for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) students.
Together with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, Best Buy is aiming to make a college degree more accessible for students, including those who were active participants at a Best Buy Teen Tech Center.
Best Buy is excited to welcome the first six scholars, including Greensboro's Miles Staton, each of whom will receive an internship and mentorship along with their scholarship.
As part of our partnership with UNCF, Best Buy has committed to supporting a minimum of 24 HBCU students over the next eight years. Each scholar is eligible to receive up to $20,000 in financial assistance each year for four years.
Miles Staton
- Hometown: Greensboro, NC
- School: North Carolina Ag & Tech University (Junior)
- Studying: Supply chain management
- Future career: Supply chain transportation/logistics
- What inspires you? Living a self-sufficient life and seeing others happy.
