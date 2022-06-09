In Tune Begins Residency at the Hyers June 20
GREENSBORO, NC (June 9, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will host In Tune Incorporated June 20-26 for a Residency at the Hyers in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St. The residency will include one week of music and singing workshops, masterclasses, open mic nights, and performances. All events are free with donations encouraged to help In Tune continue its mission to provide the community with free music and singing lessons. For more information, visit www.intunegso.com.
“We will be showcasing the various ways that music benefits the community,” said In Tune Artistic Director Josh Sauls. “This week-long residency will also allow us to gain more exposure and potential opportunities for partnerships and sponsorships with local organizations so that we may continue to be a benefit to the community.”
Residency Schedule
June 20, 6-9 pm Vocal Techniques Class
June 21, 6-9 pm Musician Workshop / Jam Session
June 22, 6-9 pm Dance Class to Various Styles of Music
June 23, 6-9 pm Poetry Night to Soft Instrumental Music
June 24, 7-10 pm Open Mic night
June 25, 11 am to 7 pm Dance Class to Various Styles of Music (11 am to 12 pm)
Health Awareness (12-12:30 pm)
Dance Class (1-2 pm)
Health Awareness (2-2:30 pm)
In Tune Summer Concert (5-7 pm)
June 26, 1-4 pm Thank You Event/Networking with Artists and Collaborators
The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free, one-to-six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
