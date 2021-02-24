iAlign Dance Company founder, Brittany Cleckley, handed out 100 laptops donated by NC tech giant Lenovo as part of her mission to ensure Guildford County School students stay connected during the pandemic.
Photos By Branden Williams.
Brittany Williams, the owner of iAlign Dance Company in Greensboro has been collecting and refurbishing old laptops from different community businesses and distributing them to students in need. She's donated 400 so far, but her waiting list is over 1000.
Brittany's story caught the attention of the Rachael Ray show. Rachael Ray did a story on Brittany and surprised her with 100 computers donated by NC tech giant, Lenovo
You can see the Rachael Ray story and the surprise here:
https://twitter.com/RachaelRayShow/status/1350173047681126400
*Families picked up their new laptops Sat., Feb. 20 from 11am-2pm.
The distribution team was located at 1601 Walker Avenue in Greensboro.
