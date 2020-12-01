HPU’s first Christmas Drive in 2019 attracted nearly 10,000 visitors.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 1, 2020 – High Point University is offering a festive, safe way for local families to celebrate the Christmas season together.
TOP PHOTO: High Point University hosted its first Christmas Drive in 2019. The event attracted nearly 10,000 guests to drive through campus and enjoy the holiday decorations. This year’s event will be offered from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 19-Jan. 1.
The HPU Christmas Drive will welcome families to campus again this year to enjoy the holiday decorations and sounds of the season from the comfort of their vehicles. The complimentary event will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 19-Jan. 1.
During these 14 days, guests are invited to drive through campus to enjoy views of the more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a candy cane DNA structure in Congdon Hall, a life-size Nativity scene, 138 nutcrackers and soldiers, and other holiday decorations.
HPU first offered its Christmas Drive last year, when nearly 10,000 visitors drove through campus.
“Christmas is a special time at High Point University,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “While things are different this year because of the pandemic, we are excited to welcome families to this safe event to celebrate the spirit of the season.”
Considering the numerous safety measures that must be followed during the pandemic, it isn’t possible this year to host HPU’s Annual Community Christmas event, which attracts more than 20,000 people. However, the HPU family remains excited to host the Christmas Drive and provide a fun experience for all.
