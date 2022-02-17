HPU Welcomes Thousands of Visitors to Campus and the Community this Month
HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 4, 2022 – High Point University is welcoming thousands of visitors to the city of High Point this month for a variety of major events and scholarship weekends.
Today through Sunday, more than 5,000 people are taking part in HPU’s Annual Winter Family Weekend. These three days provide a time for HPU students and their families to enjoy a variety of events, including a major concert by Rain, The Beatles tribute band, in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center tonight. Numerous other presentations, musical performances and moments to engage will be offered so that parents and students can experience all HPU and the local community have to offer.
The weekend festivities bring an economic boost of $500 million annually, which is a vital source for local restaurants, shops and hotels in the city.
“We really enjoy when HPU families are in town,” says Derek Cress, general manager of JH Adams Inn. “We appreciate the revenue and liveliness HPU brings to the city multiple times a year through the Family Weekends and special events. I’ve been working here for 10 years, and I’ve seen the university grow in those 10 years. They’ve supported the JH Adams Inn, and in turn, we try to support them.”
In the coming weeks, HPU will also host prospective students and their families for Presidential Scholars and Innovation Summit events, along with several athletic events. On Jan. 28-31, HPU welcomed more than 2,000 attendees for the first Presidential Scholars and Innovation Summit events. The university is expecting another 2,000 people from Feb. 11-14.
“HPU’s Winter Family Weekend and prospective student weekends are an added boost to our local visitor economy, especially as leisure travel is lighter in our winter months,” says Visit High Point President Melody Burnett. “Our area lodging, restaurant and retail businesses welcome the additional estimated $522,114 in economic impact from just one Presidential Scholars Weekend alone, which generates spending from the 2,000 attendees that visit our city. In addition, Winter Family Weekend brings 5,000 attendees and pumps another $650,000 in economic impact that our city and residents benefit from.”
“Families from around the globe will be joining us for a fantastic Family Weekend with their students as they spend time both on campus and throughout the surrounding community,” says Erica Burroughs, assistant vice president for Family Engagement. “We will host featured events at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center for families to enjoy the concert by Rain with the local community on Friday night and with athletic supporters at our women’s and men’s basketball games on Saturday night.”
