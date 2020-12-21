HPU’s Christmas Drive continues through Jan. 1 - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020 – For the tenth year in a row, High Point University is welcoming families from across the Triad to celebrate the holiday season. During opening weekend of this year’s Christmas Drive, HPU welcomed thousands of families to campus.
PHOTO ABOVE - High Point University’s Christmas Drive event attracted thousands of families during opening weekend. Visitors can see giant nutcrackers at the beginning of the route.
A slow drive through campus, families are invited to enjoy views of the more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a candy cane DNA structure in Congdon Hall, a life-size Nativity scene, 138 nutcrackers and soldiers, and other holiday decorations.
“This year has been unprecedented as we have all been forced to adjust our lives because of the pandemic,” said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “We could not allow our community to go without Christmas cheer. This season is very special to the HPU family, and we welcome our community to join us in celebrating.”
Families are welcomed to visit campus through Jan. 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. All guests should enter at University Parkway and Panther Drive.
Considering the numerous safety measures that must be followed during the pandemic, it wasn’t possible this year to host HPU’s Annual Community Christmas event, which attracts more than 20,000 people. However, the HPU family remains excited to host the Christmas Drive and provide a fun experience for all through Jan. 1.
