HPU Welcomes STEM Educator to the Access to Innovators Program
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 12, 2022 – High Point University welcomes another global leader to the growing Access to Innovators Program list. Steve Spangler, educator in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), bestselling author, television personality and business leader, joins HPU as STEM Educator in Residence.
Since the early ’90s, he has been on a mission to get kids and adults excited about science. He is well-known for his work as a STEM education thought leader whose books and online resources are used by both parents and educators to increase student engagement and inspire young scientists. Spangler is also an internet sensation with his explosion-filled educational science videos on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Spangler joins a long list of faculty in residence at HPU. The program at HPU connects students with industry leaders for networking and mentorship opportunities. He joins Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence; Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner, HPU’s Corporate Executive in Residence; Former U.S. Ambassador and FCC Chairman William “Bill” Kennard, HPU’s Global Leader in Residence; ABC News’ “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts, HPU’s Journalist in Residence; American Actor, Producer and Television Presenter Dean Cain, HPU’s Actor in Residence; and many others.
“I am thrilled to join forces with High Point University by mentoring the next generation of STEM education leaders,” says Spangler. “I am honored to have the opportunity at The Premier Life Skills University to share my knowledge within this field and to be part of a stellar group of innovators.”
Spangler started his career as a science teacher in Colorado. In 2005, he became a household name with his viral Mentos Diet Coke Experiment on YouTube. Since then, he has made countless viral science videos, appeared on daytime television shows like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and has a television career that spans more than 30 years with over 1,600 appearances to his credit. He is known as the modern-day Mr. Wizard, inspiring other science communicators and online scientists with his experiments.
Spangler is also a bestselling author with his books “10-Minute Science Experiments,” “Naked Eggs and Flying Potatoes” and “Fire Bubbles and Exploding Toothpaste.” He’s not only a science educator, but also the founder of Be Amazing Toys, a global manufacturer of science-based toys and kits sold all over the globe.
Photos: 1) High Point University welcomes another global leader to the growing Access to Innovators Program list. Steve Spangler, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) educator, bestselling author, television personality and business leader, joins HPU as the STEM Educator in Residence. 2) Spangler, pictured right, talks with HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein, left, during his PBS NC show “Side By Side with Nido Qubein.”
