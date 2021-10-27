HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 – High Point University officially become a Chartered Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, on Oct. 24. Founded in 1914 at Washington and Lee University, Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes both academic and leadership success across all disciplines. It is an intergenerational society with active members who are students, faculty, staff and community members to facilitate collaboration at all stages of leadership and experience.
Since the spring, Dr. Amanda Allen, HPU assistant professor of history; Dr. Kerr Ramsay, senior vice president for undergraduate admissions at HPU; and Nicole Prince, HPU English major, (all of whom are current Omicron Delta Kappa members from previous institutions) worked with the national organization to draft the charter petition, circle bylaws, seek nominations, oversee applications and accept the first group of initiates. This summer, the charter was officially approved by the national organization, and this fall the circle began to organize and plan future leadership and service projects.
“I was very excited to get involved with bringing an Omicron Delta Kappa Circle to HPU,” said Allen. “The missions and values of our university directly correlate with those of Omicron Delta Kappa. We already foster leadership and collaboration throughout campus and adding an honor society that will enhance these efforts will only add to the extraordinary education our students receive. I am amazed by the leadership experiences and skills our student members already have and know they will build a vibrant organization.”
The ceremony was led by Dr. Tara Singer, Omicron Delta Kappa National president, and Allen, who serves as the HPU Circle’s faculty advisor. In addition to the official chartering, the ceremony also included the inaugural group of initiates and the first swearing-in of officers. A total of 34 students from seven HPU schools and 31 majors were inducted. Dr. Nido R. Qubein, HPU president, and Dr. Angela Bauer, HPU vice president of academic affairs, also were inducted in recognition of their continued leadership and support at HPU and the larger community.
The officers are Savannah Sparks as president, Elizabeth Szabo as vice president, Alexandra Bennett as secretary/treasurer, Dr. Amanda Allen as faculty advisor, and Dr. Kerr Ramsay as circle coordinator.
“Omicron Delta Kappa is an honor society that focuses on more than just academics; it focuses on leadership, the arts and athletics,” said Sparks, a sophomore majoring in strategic communication from New Bern, North Carolina. “It is an incredibly well-rounded organization with room for all types of students. I am honored to help bring this organization to our campus because it allows for people to build relationships with other like-minded students, foster communication with groups across the country and involve our school with a national, well-renowned program. I am looking forward to all that Omicron Delta Kappa will accomplish at High Point University.”
High Point University is the 425th Circle and is open to all campus and community members in the area. Any Omicron Delta Kappa community members who would like to change their affiliation to the new HPU circle can visit this website.
Omicron Delta Kappa’s ideals rest on five leadership principles: collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service. It is one of four members of the National Honors Society Caucus, alongside Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi and Sigma Xi.
Photos: 1) High Point University officially become a Chartered Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, on Oct. 24. A total of 34 students from seven HPU schools and 31 majors were inducted.
