HPU Welcomes Marilyn Sherman as a Personal Development Expert in Residence

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 24, 2022 – High Point University is adding another global leader to the Access to Innovators Program. The university welcomes Hall of Fame speaker Marilyn Sherman as another Personal Development Expert in Residence.
She has more than 25 years of experience in motivational keynote speaking and is the author of four motivational books, including “Is There a Hole in Your Bucket List?,” “Why Settle for the Balcony? How to Get a Front-Row Seat in Life” and “Front-Row Service.”
“HPU is blessed to welcome another global leader like Marilyn Sherman to our growing list of all-star innovators,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “She is a great addition to our HPU family with her decades-long expertise in speaking and motivating audiences.”
HPU’s Access to Innovators Program connects students with global leaders for networking and mentorship opportunities. Sherman joins Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence; Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner, HPU’s Corporate Executive in Residence; Former U.S. Ambassador and FCC Chairman William “Bill” Kennard, HPU’s Global Leader in Residence; ABC News’ “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts, HPU’s Journalist in Residence; American Actor, Producer and Television Presenter Dean Cain, HPU’s Actor in Residence; and many others.
“I’m thrilled to join HPU’s Access to Innovators Program and continue mentoring students,” says Sherman. “It is a joy to be a part of preparing students for the world as it will be. At a recent visit to the university, I was able to speak with several students who are part of the Strickland Women’s LIFT Fellowship and helped guide them in their future careers as leaders in their fields.”
Sherman started her career in corporate America as a training officer for a major finance company. Her background there helped her craft the skills to motivate audiences who are often hard to motivate. She is seen as the go-to motivational keynote speaker for corporate and association markets that want their employees to improve their morale, teamwork and communication skills. Her engaging and fun personality instantly connects audiences and gives them the tools needed to be successful.
In 1998, Sherman founded UpFront Presentations, a speaking and training company serving companies in the corporate, franchise and direct sales world. She was inducted into the National Speaker Association’s CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame in 2018, making her one of the 182 people globally to hold this honor. She has also earned the Certified Speaking Professional designation, the highest earned designation in the speaking industry, which is held by less than 12% of professional speakers worldwide.
CONTACT:
Allison Lightner
Media Relations Manager
336-841-9811
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people. ® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 12 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 64 undergraduate majors, 66 undergraduate minors and 17 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.