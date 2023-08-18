HPU surpasses 6,000 total enrollment for the first time in history as the university prepares to enter its Centennial Year.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 18, 2023 – It’s a new year at High Point University, and once again HPU is welcoming the largest number of students in its history. With classes starting Aug. 21, the university will welcome approximately 6,040 total students this fall.
As part of the total enrollment, HPU will welcome 1,600 new students who represent many milestones. The incoming freshman class has achieved the historically highest averages for unweighted GPA at 3.43 and SAT scores at 1,255, as well as the largest international student population. In addition, 20% of the class are first generation students.
New students move in today and Saturday, with upperclassmen returning on Sunday. HPU expects to welcome more than 20,000 people on campus and around the community this weekend, providing an estimated $5.15 million economic impact to the city and surrounding communities, according to Visit High Point.
HPU has grown in academic programs and enrollment every year since 2005 when HPU President Nido Qubein began leading a total transformation.
“Students and families from across the nation and the world are increasingly attracted to our stellar academic programs and commitment to student success,” says Qubein. “The future remains bright at High Point University as we prepare to celebrate our Centennial Anniversary in 2024, when we also plan to welcome inaugural cohorts of students in our Workman School of Dental Medicine and School of Law.”
Here’s a glimpse of what’s new at HPU this academic year:
Panther Commons Opens as Hub of Activity
Panther Commons opens this fall as a new residential facility and hub of activity on campus. The 200,000-square-foot facility stands five stories tall to house 400 undergraduate and graduate students and offers study spaces, recreation spaces and several retail locations.
HPU has partnered with local business owners to open a barber shop, nail salon and Barberitos franchise on campus. More restaurants including Purple Pie real Italian pizza, The Brunch Place and a hibachi restaurant will also be included. Other local business owners played key roles in some of these establishments as well, including Mat Greenberg, owner of High Point Bagels, who helped develop proprietary recipes for Purple Pie.
Fully Enclosed Parking Garage with 1,200 spaces
When the semester begins, a new fully enclosed parking garage with 1,200 spaces will open near Congdon Hall to accommodate HPU’s growing campus. Later this semester, a grab-and-go coffee shop, the Sunshine Café, will also open inside the parking garage. The fully enclosed garage provides ample parking for growth, including future students in the Workman School of Dental Medicine and the School of Law, both of which are planned to be constructed in this area.
HPU’s Workman School of Dental Medicine Prepares to Welcome Inaugural Class
Next fall, High Point University’s Workman School of Dental Medicine plans to welcome the first ever Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) candidates and become the only private dental school in the state, just in time for HPU’s 100th anniversary. The application recently opened to apply for admission to HPU’s dental school, and nearly 1,000 applications have already been received.
One of the hallmarks of HPU’s approach to dental education is HPU Health, LLC, a network of dental practices owned and operated by the university. HPU Health has six dental practice locations across the state that are fully operational and treating patients, with additional practices to open in the future. These practices will also connect dental students with real-world learning opportunities under the guidance of trusted dentists with decades of experience.
“I am confident our innovative model will provide an extraordinary dental education,” said Dr. Scott De Rossi, founding dean for HPU’s Workman School of Dental Medicine. “Our students will be prepared for the future of health care, and their employers will notice that difference.”
HPU’s School of Law to Begin Accepting Application
HPU’s School of Law will begin accepting applications from prospective students on Sept. 1. The school plans to welcome its inaugural cohort in fall of 2024 as HPU celebrates its centennial anniversary. HPU’s School of Law joins a list of distinguished and successful graduate programs at HPU, including doctoral degree programs in pharmacy, physical therapy and education, as well as many master’s degree programs.
HPU’s School of Optometry Takes Shape
Dr. Catherine Heyman, founding dean of HPU’s new School of Optometry, began her position at HPU on Aug. 1 to oversee the establishment of HPU’s newest academic school. It will be North Carolina’s only School of Optometry and the ninth academic school HPU has established since Qubein became president in 2005. HPU now has 13 academic schools.
Other New Majors, Minors and Academic Programs Include:
- Bachelor of Arts in Health and Wellness
- Bachelor of Science in Oral Health
- Applied Physics Minor
- Women’s Leadership Development Minor
