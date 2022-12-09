HPU Welcomes Community to 51st Annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 9, 2022 – Today, more than 1,500 community members gathered at High Point University for the 51st Annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast. The annual tradition rang in the holiday season inside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
Qubein welcomed the audience and thousands of viewers watching by livestream. He said the event is something that brings the community together in a season of the year when they can talk about peace and joy.
He asked, “Are we in the mood to listen to music and give God the glory this morning instead of just thinking about Santa Claus?”
The featured speaker was Pastor Chris Hodges, the founding and senior pastor of Church of the Highlands, which has 78,000 members and about 30 campuses across the state of Alabama. He began his message by giving a hand-carved Nativity scene to HPU President Nido Qubein, which in Hodges’ message represented where Christians place the characters of the Christmas story in relation to their own lives.
“What I like about the Nativity is it reminds us again what’s at the center, and that is Jesus,” said Hodges. “The secret to it is how this Nativity is set up. If your life isn’t working out right, maybe it’s not set up right. How your life is set up is going to determine how well your life works out. It’s very important that we know what’s at in the center of it.”
As Hodges spoke, he moved characters around in a Nativity to explain their relative importance. The shepherds represented the working class, and Hodges explained a person’s work was never intended to be at the center of their life. The three wise men were not the center despite their wealth and education. Jesus’ mother Mary and stepfather Joseph represented family, while the animals in the stable represented hobbies and recreational time.
“In some ways, this Nativity surrounds itself around the central point, sort of like our solar system,” said Hodges. “Whatever your life is orbiting around is holding it all together. You can’t just have Jesus somewhere in your life, you must have him at the right place. He must be the priority relationship.”
“What I love about this university, and what I love about this man,” Hodges said, motioning to Qubein, “and the reason why I’m studying him and following the example of this great place as we build our own university, is that he shouts this from the mountaintop – God, family, country. The reason why all this [at HPU] looks right is because it’s set up right.”
HPU’s Journalist in Residence Byron Pitts, co-anchor for ABC News’ “Nightline,” delivered the invocation as one of the featured speakers at the prayer breakfast. He referenced a quote from the late American poet Maya Angelou about trying to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud and said he hopes HPU will continue to be a light on a hill and an answer to prayer
The Christmas Prayer Breakfast is a tradition for many in the community to begin their holiday season at HPU.
“As with many things, High Point University does everything right,” said Rev. Frank Thomas, a High Point minister in the audience. “As we prepare to celebrate the birth of our Christ, this being a God, family, country school, it only makes sense that the community comes together at its university to celebrate.”
High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said he and his wife enjoy and look forward to attending the Christmas Prayer Breakfast each year. “It’s an annual tradition and such a beautiful event with the music, the décor and everything,” Wagner said. “It’s one of those events that just gets me in the Christmas spirit.”
“I really like it because it is a community event,” said Carlvena Foster, vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. “The Advent season is really a time of joy, peace, hope and love. I think this program represents exactly the true essence of the Advent season by bringing all people together with a common message.”
High Point City Council member Cyril Jefferson said the event offers an incredible occasion for community members to come together.
“It’s taking place during the holiday season, which means there’s usually a spirited atmosphere not only of cheer and goodwill but of community truly uniting and taking a moment within our perspective to be grateful for all the blessings we have,” said Jefferson. “The breakfast celebrating and commemorating that is a great opportunity to share that this community keeps its priorities where they need to be.”
HPU’s Christmas Prayer Breakfast is supported by Digger Enterprises, Fence Builders, Inc., Johnson’s Modern Electric, River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Smith & Jennings, Inc. and the Haggai Prayer Breakfast Fund.
