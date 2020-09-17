HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 17, 2020 – Professor Scott Raynor, chair of the Art and Graphic Design Department, received the Ruth Ridenhour Scholarly and Professional Achievement Award. The award, which High Point University presents annually, recognizes a full-time faculty member for exemplary accomplishments in research and creative endeavors.
Raynor has been with HPU’s School of Art and Design since 2005. He helps students develop as creatives who can solve problems and think critically. He does this by encouraging them to share their art, teaching them about design in inspirational places and pointing them to careers that make a difference in the real world.
He is committed to being student-focused in nearly all of his accomplishments. From establishing the first Mac Lab and teaching the first digital art courses at the HPU, to establishing new degree programs in graphic design and digital imaging and establishing a full semester study abroad program in Italy with Studio Art Centers International.
Raynor has a distinguished reputation, both nationally and internationally, for his artistic and creative abilities. In the past 13 years, he has participated in four solo exhibitions from Texas to North Carolina to Italy. Additionally, he has taken part in an impressive 22 juried, invitational and group exhibitions across the country. Internationally, his work has been shown in Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and China.
“I am greatly honored to have been awarded the Ridenhour Scholarly and Professional Achievement Award for my professional contributions as an artist,” says Raynor. “Throughout my career, I have sought to better understand the world and myself through the paintings that I make. I want my work as an artist to engage the viewer with many layers of color and symbolism. My students and my teaching inform my work, as well. Working with energetic and passionate art majors brings a heightened awareness to my own studio practice. I often show students my work in progress to get feedback, which reflects my teaching philosophy of being a ‘guide on the side’ instead of the ‘sage on the stage.’ I am also proud to say that many of my students have won awards and been recognized for their works.”
Raynor has successfully found a way to balance and interweave his artwork and passions into his career. For students, this gives a more enriching education and artistic experience. As a member of the HPU family, he has demonstrated strength and perseverance focusing on making his program more competitive. His service to the school and to the community is clear as noted in the acquisition of a partnership between the HPU School of Art and Design and Jiangxi Normal University in China. Also, Raynor spearheaded the development and launching of two new Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees and has led 15 student study abroad trips through Europe.
PHOTO - Professor Scott Raynor, chair of High Point University’s Art and Graphic Design Department, received the Ruth Ridenhour Scholarly and Professional Achievement Award. Pictured from left to right are HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein, Raynor and Dr. Daniel Erb, senior vice president of academic affairs.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.