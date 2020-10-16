HPU’s In-Residence faculty will headline a week of virtual programming for students.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 16, 2020 – High Point University will host the Communication and Life Skills Summit fromOct. 19-23. The weeklong event is designed to be a catalyst for career preparation and professional development for all majors that connects students with global leaders.
PHOTO ABOVE: The attached image displays the headlining global leaders for HPU’s Communication and Life Skills Summit, a weeklong designed to be a catalyst for career preparation and professional development.
The week will feature virtual engagement with several industry leaders who serve in residence at HPU, including Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team and HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” and HPU’s Journalist in Residence; Bob Ryan, retired sports columnist for The Boston Globe and HPU’s Sports Reporter in Residence; and Scott McKain, best-selling author, consultant and HPU’s Corporate Educator in Residence.
The week will conclude with a special presentation by HPU President Nido Qubein, titled “Preparing for the World as It’s Going to Be: A Road Map for Professional Success and Personal Significance.”
Numerous offices on campus will also host physically distanced, professional development events to engage students throughout the week, including the Office of Career and Professional Development and the Office of Global Education. Students will have the opportunity to participate in “Connecting on the Innovation Corridor: A Life Skills Fair” that offers resume preparation, LinkedIn photo opportunities and more, as well as a drone obstacle course, a global life skills dining experience in 1924 Prime, an esports demo and student panels that focus on HPU’s graduate degree opportunities.
“During this pandemic, HPU faculty and staff have developed innovative programming and ways for students to connect with global leaders who usually visit our campus in person,” says Dr. Virginia McDermott, dean of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. “While this semester looks different, we are energized and committed to ensuring students are prepared for a lifetime of success.”
An overview of headlining events is provided below. Additional events, times and locations may change or be added to allow for maximum physical distancing.
Monday, Oct. 19
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Drone Obstacle Course on Roberts Hall Lawn
Tuesday, Oct. 20
11 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. – ABC News’ “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts Presents: Real-World Journalism and How to Connect with Your Audience
1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Bestselling Author and Business Consultant Scott McKain Presents: Becoming Distinctive
3:30 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. – Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Presents: The Power of the Proper Introduction
Wednesday, Oct. 21
11 a.m. to noon – Drone Obstacle Course on Roberts Hall Lawn
2 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall Presents: Building Your Professional Values
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – The Office of Global Education Presents: Global Life Skills Dinner in 1924 Prime
Thursday, Oct. 22
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Television Producer for iCarly, Victoria, Drake and Josh Bruce Rand Presents: Producing Success in a Competitive Marketplace
5:30 p.m. – Esports Demo
Friday, Oct. 23
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – HPU President Nido Qubein Presents: Preparing for the World as It’s Going to Be: A Road Map for Professional Success and Personal Significance
2 to 4 p.m. – Connecting on the Innovation Corridor: Life Skills Fair
Pending date and time:
Thursday, Oct. 22
3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – Former Boston Globe Sports Columnist Bob Ryan presents: Becoming an Industry Standout
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
