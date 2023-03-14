HIGH POINT, N.C., March 14, 2023 – High Point University’s Department of Religion and Philosophy will host the Charles Franklin Finch Lecture Series featuring Dr. Norman Wirzba, Gilbert T. Rowe distinguished professor of Christian theology and senior fellow at the Kenan Institute for Ethics at Duke University.
The lecture series event will be held on Monday, March 27 at 4 p.m. in the Wilson Commerce Ballroom. This year’s event is titled, “The Grace of Good Food: The Spirituality of Eating.” The event is free and open to the public.
“Dr. Wirzba has been doing wonderful work for a long time at the intersection of theology, philosophy and ecology,” says Rev. Dr. Christopher Franks, chair of HPU’s Department of Religion and Philosophy. “He is a pioneer in helping communities reflect on food systems, the environment and faith.”
The Charles Franklin Finch Lecture Series began in 1960 and is a yearly endowed lectureship. The purpose of the series is to foster dialogue and deepen understanding regarding issues of importance to communities of faith.
This year’s lecture is being co-sponsored by HPU’s Center for Community Engagement. You can find more information on this year’s lecture by clicking here.
